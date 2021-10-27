Leftover buttermilk biscuit dough from stamping out biscuits

Melted butter (amount will depend on how much dough you’re using)

Eggs (one per biscuit cutout you want to fill, and for this particular recipe, I like to use medium-size eggs rather than large if I have them)

Freshly ground coarse black pepper

Salt

After making biscuits, reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Transfer the leftover biscuit dough to the baking sheet after all twelve biscuits have been stamped out. You now have your “nest.” Brush the nest with melted butter and bake for 12 minutes. Pull the biscuit nest out of the oven and crack an egg inside each biscuit cutout. Bake for an additional 7 minutes, or until the egg reaches your preference of doneness. Brush with melted butter again, then sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Hot Little Suppers by Carrie Morey published by Harper Horizon 2021, $34.99 Hardcover.