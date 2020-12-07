Hot Holiday Toys

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
CVS hiring before COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins
Video
Virginia Military Institute begins work removing Confederate statue of ‘Stonewall’ Jackson
Gallup: Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s has ever been
Matthew McConaughey criticizes Hollywood’s ‘far left’ for ‘patronizing’ Trump supporters
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
JOTORO brings spicy Mexican flare to Sparkman Wharf
Video
Top Stories
‘I just did my job’: One of two remaining USS Arizona survivors recalls Pearl Harbor attack
Video
Top Stories
Universal reveals vehicle for new Jurassic World ride that will launch guests 70 mph
Video
Pearl Harbor survivors to mark anniversary at home this year thanks to virus
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Clearing clouds and dropping temps this evening
Video
City of St. Petersburg starting ‘Race to Safe’ COVID-19 awareness campaign
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Manatee County says no evidence of high school ‘cancer cluster,’ families disagree
Video
Top Stories
Unemployment benefits returned to Clearwater family after garnishment by creditor; Legal case dropped
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay woman still dealing with hurricane-damaged home 3 years after Irma
Nominate the remarkable woman in your life
Unemployment benefits garnished from Clearwater couple’s bank account, leaving family $0
Video
Medical first responders, including EMTs, not first in line for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Man arrested for breaking into Tom Brady’s home in Massachusetts
Video
Top Stories
‘Everybody is here for the ride’: Newsome Wolves football team determined to add another historical win to playoff run
Video
Buccaneers confident they will rebound, finish season strong
Texas high school football player attacks referee after being ejected from game
Video
Big Game Bound Week 13: Hall of Famer John Clayton, Browns vs. Titans
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
St. Pete looks to become Florida’s most COVID-safe community
Video
‘Lawn enforcement’: Pinellas Park officers assist resident with broken mower
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India
Hillsborough Co. opens two new COVID-19 testing sites
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hot Holiday Toys
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 7, 2020 / 11:23 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2020 / 11:23 AM EST
For more play ideas and useful tips visit
thegeniusofplay.org
.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
Video
St. Pete looks to become Florida’s most COVID-safe community
Video
Matthew McConaughey criticizes Hollywood’s ‘far left’ for ‘patronizing’ Trump supporters
Motorcyclist surrenders to FHP after leaving scene of crash that killed 7-year-old boy in Pasco County
Video
Coronavirus vaccine concerns: Can businesses require employees to get the shots?
Video
Florida coronavirus: Tampa Bay surpasses 190K total coronavirus cases
Video
Man arrested for breaking into Tom Brady’s home in Massachusetts
Video
8 Day Forecast
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Installation of wrong-way detection technology expedited in Hillsborough County
Video
USF researchers discuss COVID-19’s possible April end with Hillsborough Commissioners
St. Pete Pier in running to be crowned nation’s best new attraction of 2020
Video
WFLA hosting 12th annual Kindness Day Friday, Dec. 11
Submit photos to show us how your family is celebrating the season
More Don't Miss