Get ready for Ybor City to be turned into Horror City, as the director of The Blair Witch Project is shooting a web series this summer called Lost Ybor…and then come October there will be a horror film festival in Ybor as well, director Dan Myrick is with us, along with Kristian Krempel, who just wrapped a horror feature film shot here “I Saw a Man With Yellow Eyes”, and Tyler Martinolich, Executive Director of Film Tampa Bay.