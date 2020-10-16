Mayor Pete Buttigieg
D-Indiana (2012-2020)
Hoosier Pie
Each time Pete Buttigieg—former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination—gathers for a meal with his extended family of in-laws, they make it a point to cover a wide range of political perspectives. The various points-of-view at the dinner table are helpful in reminding him of all the different ways there are to look at the same issues and questions, while at the same time, helping him understand where his own views originate.
Perhaps this is why Buttigieg would pick President Eisenhower and President Truman to dine with if he could choose any former Presidents to come and share a meal. “I would love to dine with those two leaders from opposite parties, who nevertheless would have been seen as united on many political and economic issues by the standards of today’s partisan divide,” says Buttigieg. “It would be a chance to better understand how the post-war American era came about—and think about what would move us forward from today’s situation.”
One dish that Buttigieg would definitely serve at that dinner is Hoosier Pie. As Indiana’s state pie, the nutmeg-dusted dessert’s origins date back to the 1800s during the era of “desperation pies,” which were made from common everyday pantry ingredients because money and fresh fruit were scarce.
Serves 8
1 pie crust (homemade or store-bought)
1 cup plus two tablespoons sugar
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 cup half-and-half
1 cup heavy cream
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
Fresh nutmeg, to garnish
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- On a lightly floured work surface, spread out pie crust. (For homemade crusts, roll the dough into a 12-inch circle.) Fit the dough circle into a 9-inch pie plate, trim the edges, and crimp as desired. Using a fork, prick crust all over, then chill for 30 minutes.
- Line crust with a sheet of parchment paper and fill the pie dish with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until crust begins to turn brown at the edge, about 15 minutes.
- While crust is in the oven, in a medium bowl, whisk sugar and flour together, then stir in the half-and-half, cream, and vanilla.
- Remove crust from oven, transfer the pie dish to a rack, and remove the paper and weights. Pour the filling into the pie crust, and bake until the filling is lightly set but jiggles when tapped on the side, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- Transfer the pie to a rack and let cool completely.
- Grate nutmeg over the top just before serving.