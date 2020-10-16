Mayor Pete Buttigieg

D-Indiana (2012-2020)

Hoosier Pie

Each time Pete Buttigieg—former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination—gathers for a meal with his extended family of in-laws, they make it a point to cover a wide range of political perspectives. The various points-of-view at the dinner table are helpful in reminding him of all the different ways there are to look at the same issues and questions, while at the same time, helping him understand where his own views originate.

Perhaps this is why Buttigieg would pick President Eisenhower and President Truman to dine with if he could choose any former Presidents to come and share a meal. “I would love to dine with those two leaders from opposite parties, who nevertheless would have been seen as united on many political and economic issues by the standards of today’s partisan divide,” says Buttigieg. “It would be a chance to better understand how the post-war American era came about—and think about what would move us forward from today’s situation.”

One dish that Buttigieg would definitely serve at that dinner is Hoosier Pie. As Indiana’s state pie, the nutmeg-dusted dessert’s origins date back to the 1800s during the era of “desperation pies,” which were made from common everyday pantry ingredients because money and fresh fruit were scarce.

Serves 8

1 pie crust (homemade or store-bought)

1 cup plus two tablespoons sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup half-and-half

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

Fresh nutmeg, to garnish