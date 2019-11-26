Homemade Pasta with Butter and Sage

The Lakewood Ranch Mindful Triathlon took place November 16th. It is a community-wide, 5k experience with a unique twist focused on health and wellness. Unlike a traditional triathlon, the ‘LWR Mindful Tri’ consisted of a 5k run/walk, followed by yoga and meditation sessions.

The 3.1 mile run went through the villages of LakeHouse Cove and Shoreview, two beautiful new communities located in Waterside at Lakewood Ranch.