Home Preparedness Tips from an HGTV Star

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new WalletHub study examining the quality of colleges and universities in the United States showed almost 20 percent of the best colleges in the South are in Florida.

Regional rankings produced in the WalletHub study said the best school in Florida is the University of Florida, home to the Gators. It's ranked at No. 5, just one rank below the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2022 academic year.