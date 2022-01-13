Home Inspiration with Ty Pennington

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) -- The two men who were in a seaplane that crashed into an orange grove in Winter Haven on Wednesday are in critical condition at a local hospital, deputies said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened when the pilot tried to land the two-seater seaplane, described as a 1946 Yellow Piper J3C-65, on Lake Smart.