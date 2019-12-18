Home for the Holidays Sponsored by Enchant: Gift for the Jewelry Lover

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, also known as BPH or an enlarged prostate, is a common condition that affects 40% of men over the age of 50 and over 70% of men in their 60s~. For many men, symptoms can worsen with age and time. Men who have symptoms may notice an urgency or frequent need to empty their bladders, difficulty emptying their bladders, dribbling, a urinary stream that stops and starts, or most commonly, waking up at night to urinate. For many men, it can make travel and certain work situations difficult, or may even impact doing the 3 things they enjoy, such as playing golf or going to the movies. Medications to treat BPH can be helpful in relieving symptoms for some men, but patients must continue taking them long-term to maintain the effects. Some patients may experience side effects including dizziness, headaches, or sexual dysfunction. Surgical treatments for BPH typically include heating, cutting, or removing prostate tissue, and many patients experience an extended recovery period while the prostate heals. The UroLift System is a minimally invasive procedure that preserves sexual function and can be done in the office setting in under an hour. Unlike other surgical options, the UroLift System treatment does not require any cutting, heating or removal of prostate tissue. The urologist uses the UroLift System to lift and move the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way so it no longer blocks the urethra (the passageway that urine flows through). Tiny implants hold the tissue in place, like tiebacks on a window curtain, leaving an unobstructed pathway for urine to flow normally again. Dr. Amar Raval, Advanced Urology Institute, is a local urologist specializing in BPH and the UroLift System treatment. To learn more about BPH and treatment options, call 727-475-4547. You can also visit www.urolift.com.