Home for the Holidays: Enchant

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
December’s Cold Moon: Tonight, 12/12 @ 12:12 AM EST
Top Stories
St. Pete residents fear imminent water shut-off at apartment complex
St. Pete man recorded by neighbor beating dog unconscious, police say
Hermitage mother headed to see son who fell victim to New Zealand volcanic eruption
FDA investigating whether cancer-causing chemical is in diabetes drug
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Help make Tampa Bay hunger-free for the holidays
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Front brings showers but not much cooler air
Top Stories
Bucs Jameis Winston hosts Christmas dinner for at-risk Tampa students
House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump
Tony Dungy auctioning off cleats to benefit Tampa organization
White House reacts to articles of impeachment against President Trump
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
St. Pete residents fear imminent water shut-off at apartment complex
Top Stories
Pensacola shooting prompts questions about vetting of foreign students on U.S. Military bases
Top Stories
New deaf child traffic signs installed to warn drivers to slow down in St. Pete
Man receives citation from 7 years ago, after city of Tampa parking system review
911 calls released after HART bus driver stabbed by passenger
Duke customer with tree issue gets results in St. Petersburg
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bucs Jameis Winston hosts Christmas dinner for at-risk Tampa students
Top Stories
Stamkos, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 2-1 win over Panthers
Top Stories
Nike’s new swimwear line includes swim hijab, full-coverage swimsuit
Patriots caught videotaping Bengals in Spygate sequel
Varlamov, Nelson lead Islanders past Lightning 5-1
Congress looks to halt plan cutting 40+ minor league teams from MLB
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
How to support deployed military members, families during holiday season
Top Stories
New deaf child traffic signs installed to warn drivers to slow down in St. Pete
Boy awaiting heart transplant in hospital asks for Christmas cards
TOBA prepares for 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast
Florida mom, dad, 17-year-old son all battling cancer ask for prayers, Christmas miracle
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Home for the Holidays: Enchant
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 11, 2019 / 11:11 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 11, 2019 / 11:11 AM EST
To celebrate this event with the whole family:
https://enchantchristmas.com/stpete
Latest Videos
Help make Tampa Bay hunger-free for the holidays
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Front brings showers but not much cooler air
Bucs Jameis Winston hosts Christmas dinner for at-risk Tampa students
House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump
Tony Dungy auctioning off cleats to benefit Tampa organization
White House reacts to articles of impeachment against President Trump
Lakeland officer laid to rest, leaving behind legacy of kindness
Javarick Henderson Sr. speaks on son’s indictment in grandmother’s murder
Southeast lawmakers not surprised by articles of impeachment
USMCA could be passed before end of year
Winter the dolphin reunites with savior on 14th anniversary of rescue
FWC tying to save manatee wrapped in bicycle tire
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Win free rent for 2020
More Contests
Trending Stories
This week’s full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
St. Pete man recorded by neighbor beating dog unconscious, police say
Major human trafficking sting nets 124 arrests in Polk County
Rescued dogs available for adoption after birthing puppies
Texas naval base in lockdown, suspect in custody
Caught on video: Company surprises employees with $10 million in bonuses
VIDEO: St. Leo basketball player suspended after sucker-punching opponent
Florida woman wins $1M from $5 Publix scratch-off ticket
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Kindness Day Dec. 13 to benefit local charities
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Pigeons in tiny cowboy hats are a mystery in Las Vegas
Tampa police nab accused peeping tom in Ybor City
Montana dog found in West Virginia starts journey home for the holidays
More Don't Miss