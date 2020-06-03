Hollywood Stuntman from “Da 5 Bloods”

Now that we’ve all spent a lot of time at home, there may (ahem) be some home projects we are looking to do without a full renovation! Whether in need of ideas on the most effective ways to set up a home office while saving space or quick and affordable updates to your kitchen and more, a brand-new book from Simon and Schuster that’s the first ever to address decorating small, rental spaces just hit Amazon: Rental Style!

With pages of ideas on how to decorate and organize a small space on a budget, author Chelsey Brown is a master of easy and quick decor fixes that won’t hurt the bank! In Rental Style, Chelsey covers:

• Decorating to maximize small spaces