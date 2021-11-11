Holiday Vegan Meals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- One of America's most beloved actresses is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday - and a company is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge some of her best work in honor of the centennial celebration.

Betty White, whose career has spanned more than eight decades, will turn 100 on Jan. 17, 2022. Between her roles of Sue Ann Nivens on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund on the Golden Girls, as well as appearances on shows like Saturday Night Live and movies like The Proposal, White has earned the hearts of millions of fans across the world.