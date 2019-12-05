What: HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKET – Inaugural Event at The West Events
When: Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 11 am to 3 pm (VIP Hour: 10-11 am)
Where: The West Events (Area’s Newest Event Space), 13435 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
Who: Presented by Keep Saint Petersburg Local and The West Events
Cost: $5 – General Admission (Includes FREE tote bag) | $10 At the Door
$20 – VIP (Includes VIP Hour from 10-11 AM, (1) Drink Ticket, and Tote Bag)
More info: Facebook Event (Link to Purchase Tickets HERE)