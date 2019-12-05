Holiday Makers Market

What:      HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKET – Inaugural Event at The West Events

When:         Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 11 am to 3 pm (VIP Hour: 10-11 am)

Where:       The West Events (Area’s Newest Event Space), 13435 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Who:          Presented by Keep Saint Petersburg Local and The West Events

Cost:            $5 – General Admission (Includes FREE tote bag) | $10 At the Door

                     $20 – VIP (Includes VIP Hour from 10-11 AM, (1) Drink Ticket, and Tote Bag)

More infoFacebook Event (Link to Purchase Tickets HERE)

