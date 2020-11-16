Holiday Immune Boosting Tips

Holiday Sweet Potatoes with a Savory Twist

(Gluten-Free & Vegan)

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup melted coconut oil, plus more for drizzling

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/4 of honey

1 tablespoon tamari or coconut aminos

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

4 sweet potatoes, cut into 1 1/2 inch rounds

Dash coarse sea salt

1/4 cup toasted, chopped pecans

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

In a large mixing bowl, combine the coconut oil, sesame oil, honey, tamari or coconut aminos, and cinnamon; add the sweet potatoes. Toss until well coated.

Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single layer on a roasted tray. Sprinkle with sea salt. Roast for 25 minutes or until tender.

Transfer the sweet potatoes to a serving platter. Drizzle with additional honey and coconut oil, if desired. Sprinkle with pecans.