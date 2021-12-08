Holiday Hosting Essentials

If you’re hosting for the holidays, whether it’s family or friends, you want to make sure you’ve got all the right food, drinks and recipes for the merry occasion. We’re joined today by Emmy Award-Winning television host, food and travel writer Kae Lani Palmisano with some helpful tips. ALDI has everything you could wish for this holiday season — premium food, seasonal beverages, festive decorations, and a robust assortment of gifts for everyone on your list — at prices that’ll make you merry.

Visit ALDI.us for recipes and stores near you.