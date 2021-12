BALTIMORE (WFLA) — A Maryland man was charged with federal mail fraud and obstruction of justice Friday after he allegedly sold over 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Amar Salim Shabazz, 23, of Owings Mills, Maryland purchased over 600 fake vaccine cards through a foreign website and had them shipped illegally to the United States to sell them to others.