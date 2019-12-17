Holiday Crafting with Kids

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
16-year-old kidnapped girl found, NYPD says
Top Stories
Ex-Trump campaign official Rick Gates gets 45 days in jail
McConnell: No new impeachment witnesses for Trump’s trial
New student barbecue team bringing the heat in Lakeland
Girl, 16, snatched off street in front of mom found, NYPD says
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Top Stories
Reminder: Grace period for Florida’s texting while driving law ends in January
Top Stories
Lego Santa lands his sleigh at LEGOLAND for bricktacular holidays
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Storms increase through the day as front approaches
Community remembers fallen sailor with candlelight vigil, memorial walk
How to pay less for car insurance
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Senate OKs right for military members to sue for malpractice, bill heading to president’s desk
Top Stories
Certified safety trainer sheds light on refueling mistakes at smaller airports
Top Stories
Land O’ Lakes man receives keto pills he never ordered, charged nearly $200
How to pay less for car insurance
Green Beret’s struggle to hold military doctors accountable nears victory
Green Beret’s fight for military equal rights nears victory
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tampa Bay faces division foe Ottawa
Top Stories
Records and injuries on the mind of Bucs head coach
Top Stories
Rays announce Yoshitomo Tsutsugo signing
Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech spurs thousands of dollars in donations for Ohio food pantry
Army, Navy investigating possible ‘white power’ hand gestures flashed at game
Babe Ruth’s 500th homer bat sells for more than $1 million
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Window-washing Santa surprises kids at Orlando children’s hospital
Top Stories
App locates black Santas throughout country
Today marks last day for USPS ground shipping to arrive in time for Christmas
Bath & Body Works huge sale today is bigger, better than Candle Day
141-year-old fruitcake is a Michigan family’s heirloom
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Holiday Crafting with Kids
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 17, 2019 / 12:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2019 / 12:27 PM EST
https://www.market516.com/
Latest Videos
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Reminder: Grace period for Florida’s texting while driving law ends in January
Lego Santa lands his sleigh at LEGOLAND for bricktacular holidays
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Storms increase through the day as front approaches
Community remembers fallen sailor with candlelight vigil, memorial walk
How to pay less for car insurance
Enter an animal winter wonderland at ZooTampa’s ‘Christmas in the Wild’
Candlelight vigil planned for teen who was shot and killed in Lithia
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm today ahead of tomorrow’s cold front
Child dies after Christmas parade accident in Tennessee
Motorcycle group pays tribute to young rider killed in crash with HART bus
3 teens save cancer patient trapped inside a burning car in Texas
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Win free rent for 2020
More Contests
Trending Stories
16-year-old kidnapped girl found, NYPD says
Malnourished dog finds forever home after walking into random house
How Disney is handling huge demand for ‘Rise of the Resistance,’ its most ambitious ride ever
Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak
Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Porch pirate caught after stealing GPS bait package, police say
Hillsborough County Tax Collector unveils registration kiosks at Publix
Girl, 16, snatched off street in front of mom found, NYPD says
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Nominate a remarkable woman in your life
Study: Chilies cut risk of death from heart attack, stroke
Dad picks up daughter from airport in elf costume and goes viral
Hospital dresses newborns in Baby Yoda outfits
World’s oldest married couple celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary
More Don't Miss