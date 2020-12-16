Holiday Cornbread Dressing

Andouille Sausage, Cran-apple, Cornbread Stuffing

Directions

1/4 cup canola oil

1/2 cup bacon, thinly sliced

1 pound andouille sausage, diced

1 cup yellow onion, minced

1 cup green onion, minced

1/2 cup celery, minced

1/2 cup green bell pepper, minced

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 tablespoon jalapeño, minced

1 cup green apple, small dice

1/2 cup dried cranberries

6 1/2 cups corn bread, crumbled

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

5 cups chicken broth

6 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. In a large skillet, add canola oil, and bacon. Cook over medium high heat for 3-5 minutes until bacon renders fat. Add sausage. Stir. Add onions, peppers, garlic, and jalapeño. Cook just until onions become translucent. About 5 minutes. Add diced apple and cranberries. Set aside. In a large bowl, add cornbread crumbles, and mix. Season with salt, pepper, and cayenne. Moistened with stock and butter. Place in a baking pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until edges and top begin to brown.

ABOUT ADRIANNE CALVO:

Adrianne Calvo, chef, author, television personality, and restaurateur has been in the business of reinvigorating taste buds since 2007. With six cookbooks under her belt: Maximum Flavor (2005), Chef Adrianne: Driven by Flavor Fueled by Fire (2008), #MaximumFlavorSocial (2014), Play with Fire (2015), and The A-List Vol 1 and 2(2018) Calvo has cooked up an extensive inventory of recipes reflecting tastes from across her experiences as a chef and worldwide travels. Her restaurant, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, located in Kendall, Florida dazzles the surrounding area with its sophistication and rotating menu. Suitably so, Adrianne is passionate about ensuring Maximum Flavor and truly evoking the sense of taste. Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar offers “Dark Dining” once a month where guests are blindfolded for a sensual experience eliminating one sense in order to enhance another. Throughout her career, Calvo has had the honor of being the youngest person to cook for the United Nations and its ambassadors. .SaveurAlso bearing her craft to CNN correspondents, representatives from Gourmet, Food Network, Bon Appetite, and When Adrianne isn’t in her kitchen, she’s in NBC’s kitchen for “6 in the Mix” offering up delicious recipes or some way finding herself in the kitchens of charities like St. Jude’s Hospital where her and her foundation “Make it Count”, cook for the families and patients. True to her craft, Chef Adrianne develops a relationship with her guests all the way from the kitchen to the table. Throughout the years, Chef Adrianne’s has staggered a number of accolades including Best Chef Miami, Best Chef Florida, Best Restaurant Miami.