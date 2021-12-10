Holiday Cookies from Tina Zaccardi

October 6, 2019

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces of room temperature unsalted butter (228 grams)

1/3 cup of granulated sugar (66 grams)

¼ cup packed light brown sugar (50 grams)

2 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour (270 grams)

½ teaspoon of salt

½ cup of coarsely chopped nuts or dried fruit

½ cup coarsely chopped chocolate (Milk, Dark or White)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract or 1 teaspoon of orange zest

2 – Cardboard paper towel tubes

METHOD:

Place the sugars and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. If you are using orange zest add it now and mix on low for 30 seconds.

Add the butter and mix on low until smooth. Add the mix-ins. Nuts, chocolate etc.

On low mix in the flour until combined. The dough may be crumbly so use your hands to bring it together.

Divide the dough in ½ and roll each into a log about 9” long. Wrap each log in plastic wrap.

Cut the paper tube lengthwise and place the dough in the tube. Tape to keep closed. This will insure that the roll of dough remains round and does not have any flat sides.

Place the dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

For longer storage double wrap the entire roll in foil, label and place in the freezer.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the roll has been stored in the freezer place in the refrigerator the night before to make slicing easier or let sit on the counter for about an hour.

Cut into ¼” – 1/3” thick slices. Place the slices on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake until the cookies are set and they are lightly brown on the edges. Approximately 12-15 minutes.

Makes Approximately 60 Cookies