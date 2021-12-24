Holiday Coffee Drink Ideas

Susan Ward, Co-Founder of Tampa Bay’s Buddy Brew Coffee, shows us how to make three coffee drinks that are perfect for the holidays: Shaken Espresso Eggnog, Cinnamon Nitro Cold Brew & Cold Brew Amaro Cocktail.

Buddy Brew Coffee Holiday Drinks

Shaken Espresso and Eggnog

· Double shot of double dog espresso using the Wacaco Nanaopresso hand espresso brewer

· Fellow variable temperature kettle (water 195-202 degrees)

· 6 Ounces of Egg nog

Instructions:

1. Place 1 scoop of ice into a metal drink shaker.

2. Add 6 ounces of eggnog to your shaker

3. Using your Nanopresso hand espresso brewer pull a shot of espresso into your shaker

4. Place lid on the shaker and shake for 10 seconds

5. Strain into a child glass of your choice.

Cinnamon Nitro Cold Brew

· ¾ Cup Bolt Organic Cold Brew Nitro

· ¼ Cup Oat Milk

· ½ Ounce of Simple Syrup

· Dash of cinnamon to taste

Instructions:

1. Put ice into a metal drink shaker

2. Add cold brew, oat milk, simple syrup, and cinnamon to shaker

3. Place lid on to shake and shake for 10 seconds

4. Strain into a chilled glass of your choice

Cold Brew Amaro Cocktail

· ½ Cup Bolt Organic Cold Brew, Original

· ¼ cup Averna Amaro

· Splash of Milk of Choice

· 2 Dashes orange bitters

Instructions:

1. Pour coffee, amaro, bitters, and milk into a shaker with ice

2. Shake for 10 seconds and strain into a chilled glass

