Holiday Coffee Drink Ideas

Susan Ward, Co-Founder of Tampa Bay’s Buddy Brew Coffee, shows us how to make three coffee drinks that are perfect for the holidays: Shaken Espresso Eggnog, Cinnamon Nitro Cold Brew & Cold Brew Amaro Cocktail.
Buddy Brew Coffee Holiday Drinks
Shaken Espresso and Eggnog
· Double shot of double dog espresso using the Wacaco Nanaopresso hand espresso brewer
· Fellow variable temperature kettle (water 195-202 degrees)
· 6 Ounces of Egg nog
Instructions:
1. Place 1 scoop of ice into a metal drink shaker.
2. Add 6 ounces of eggnog to your shaker
3. Using your Nanopresso hand espresso brewer pull a shot of espresso into your shaker
4. Place lid on the shaker and shake for 10 seconds
5. Strain into a child glass of your choice.
Cinnamon Nitro Cold Brew
· ¾ Cup Bolt Organic Cold Brew Nitro
· ¼ Cup Oat Milk
· ½ Ounce of Simple Syrup
· Dash of cinnamon to taste
Instructions:
1. Put ice into a metal drink shaker
2. Add cold brew, oat milk, simple syrup, and cinnamon to shaker
3. Place lid on to shake and shake for 10 seconds
4. Strain into a chilled glass of your choice
Cold Brew Amaro Cocktail
· ½ Cup Bolt Organic Cold Brew, Original
· ¼ cup Averna Amaro
· Splash of Milk of Choice
· 2 Dashes orange bitters
Instructions:
1. Pour coffee, amaro, bitters, and milk into a shaker with ice
2. Shake for 10 seconds and strain into a chilled glass