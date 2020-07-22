“Hoarders”

Resurrection Pictures will be premiering the trail blazing film, Confinement, starringMary Rachel Quinn (LBJ, Dear John, Fantastic Four)Nicole Abisinio (Prime of Your Life, Broken Flowers), and Josue Gutierrez (Bernie the Dolphin 2, Bloodline). The film releases July 15th, exclusively on TUBI. Filmed entirely with Tampa Bay cast and crew, the movie features an experienced team of longtime film professionals.

Filmed during quarantine in Tampa Bay, Confinement was shot from 4 different locations simultaneously, while the filmmakers and actors stayed connected through video conferencing. Confinement is one of the first ground-breaking films ever shot in this manner, as well as one of the first films including Covid as a backdrop.