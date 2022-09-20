To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which highlights the contributions of Latinos in the U.S., we invite flamenco dancer and instructor Irene Rodriguez to share her inspiring success story. Just three years ago, Rodriguez traded dictatorship for democracy, leaving her home country of Cuba, where she was a celebrated dancer and national hero, for a chance to start over in the United States. Since making Tampa Bay her new home, she has been invited to perform in the country’s top events and venues, including the Straz Center. She has also begun teaching flamenco at local dance studio, Brucie Klay’s Dance Canter. Rodriguez shared her passion, talent and pro tips with us.