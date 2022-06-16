All nine episodes of the upcoming home makeover series HIP HOP MY HOUSE will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, June 21. The show is hosted by Harlem rapper Cam’ron, who will bring his iconic style to this high-octane hip-hop makeover series with the help of interior designer Zeez Louize. Together they spin one lucky superfan’s crib into a larger-than-life tribute to rap icons, past and present.



Featured Artists Include:



-24KGoldn

-A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

-Erica Banks

-Migos

-Polo G

-Rae Sremmurd

-Tyga

-Nelly