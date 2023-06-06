We speak with Pulitzer-winning journalist and host Wesley Lowery about the latest edition of BET’s acclaimed monthly newsmagazine America in Black, featuring his investigative piece on unnecessary amputations, which are three times higher among Black Americans than the national average.
