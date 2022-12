We visit Tampa Bay’s largest monthly vintage market, Vintage Marché, for a sneak peek of their one-of-a-kind holiday finds. The 15,000 square foot market is typically only open to the public the first weekend of every month, but they have announced a Holiday Encore Market this Saturday, December 10 from 10:00AM-6:00PM.

