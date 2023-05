Long before they were the hosts of HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home, Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt were classmates at Riverview High School. He had a “mad crush” on her, and she thought he was “too cute”. During a visit to our studio to preview the new season of their hit show, Brian read the sweet message that Mika wrote in his yearbook. The tender moment will make you believe in fairy-tale endings.

