The co-hosts of HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home” are hosting the 5th Annual Sneakers Ball to raise awareness and funds for The Skills Center. The organization is a sports-based non-profit that also seeks to enhance academic and leadership abilities for children in Tampa. Proceeds from the Sneakers Ball, featuring Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, will be used to complete the new Skills Center Collaborative building. The event is November 4 and tickets are still available.