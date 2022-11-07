We hear about the third season of the NBC sitcom, “Young Rock”, which follows the story of Dwayne Johnson as he navigates his meteoric rise from unknown wrestler to Hollywood superstar. Bradley Constant plays Johnson as a teenager, Stacey Leilua plays his mother, Ata Johnson and Joseph Lee Anderson plays dad, Rocky. They talk about meeting Johnson face to face for the first time and how Constant mastered Johnson’s signature eyebrow.

