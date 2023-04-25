Reggie Duvalsaint only has one NFL stadium and six MLB stadiums left to visit before accomplishing his goal of selling beer at every single professional football and baseball stadium in the country. During his visit to our studio, he shared how his journey began, which city has the best fans and his strategy for reaching the finish line.
He’s almost there! Meet the beer vendor on a mission to visit every MLB & NFL stadium
by: Maggie Rodriguez
