Travel writer Terry Ward shares why St. Pete is one of the best places to visit in the United States in 2023, according to Forbes. Ward is among the leading travel experts from around the country tapped by the publication to compile its annual list. Other destinations include Portland, Oregon (& Maine), Traverse City, Michigan, South Dakota, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico. For the entire list, visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurabegleybloom/2023/04/13/the-best-places-to-travel-in-the-us-in-2023-according-to-the-experts/?sh=2c3b1e6d1462
Here are the best places to visit in the U.S. & why St. Pete made the list!
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
