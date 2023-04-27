Travel writer Terry Ward shares why St. Pete is one of the best places to visit in the United States in 2023, according to Forbes. Ward is among the leading travel experts from around the country tapped by the publication to compile its annual list. Other destinations include Portland, Oregon (& Maine), Traverse City, Michigan, South Dakota, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico. For the entire list, visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurabegleybloom/2023/04/13/the-best-places-to-travel-in-the-us-in-2023-according-to-the-experts/?sh=2c3b1e6d1462