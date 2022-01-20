Help Us Gather (HUG) Teams Up with Sailability

CLEARWATER, Fla. – As businesses and organizations still struggle to gain their footing after a challenging few years, two local nonprofits are teaming up to support a unique program that teaches people with disabilities how to sail.



Help Us Gather (HUG) is a Clearwater-based nonprofit that advocates for inclusion and connects people with disabilities to social events and activities. HUG hosts monthly events to help those with special needs make new social connections and enjoy fun, adaptive activities. HUG collaborates with dozens of community programs to host events. When the team behind HUG heard about the issues their neighbors at Sailability Tampa Bay were facing, they knew they needed to step in.



“We have not been able to host our regular Community Sailing program since before the pandemic started,” says Claudia Nable, President of Sailability Tampa Bay. “We have hosted smaller, private events, but we haven’t been able to get the broader community involved in at least two years.”



Sailability Tampa Bay’s mission is to provide affordable, accessible sailing activities and education to children and adults of all abilities. Sailability shares the sport of sailing with adaptive equipment that even allows those in wheelchairs to helm a sailboat, but the program has been on hiatus – until now.



On Saturday, January 22nd, HUG is partnering with Sailability Tampa Bay to give HUG members a chance to experience the thrill and adventure of sailing while also supporting a program in need. Robin Lally, the founder of HUG and President of the Forward Foundation, is donating $10,000 to Sailability Tampa Bay to help jump-start the Community Sailing program.



“I love what Sailability stands for.” says Lally. “Creating ways to adapt activities to include people who use wheelchairs is important. I am proud to support this program by not only hosting a HUG event there to increase awareness about the program, but also by providing a grant through The Forward Foundation.”



Sailability plans to reopen the Community Sailing program to the public in February 2022.



“We’re only looking forward now,” says Nable. “Full steam ahead.”