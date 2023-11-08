More than 800 picnic blankets will adorn the waterfront along Downtown St. Pete this Saturday, November 18, 2023, in an attempt to break World’s Longest Picnic Blanket record. Proceeds benefit the Waterfront Parks Foundation whose mission is to preserve, protect and promote St. Pete’s waterfront parks. For tickets ($40.) and information, visit https://waterfrontparksfoundation.org/events/picnicland