Heart-Shaped Whoopie Pies

Heart-Shaped Red Velvet Whoopie Pies with Chocolate Drizzle

Cake:

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 Tablespoon cocoa

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 egg whites

1 1/2 cups oil

1 cup buttermilk

1 Tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 oz. red food coloring

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease and flour two long casserole pans.

Combine eggs and liquid ingredients and stir together with whisk until blended. Set aside.

Place all the dry ingredients in your mixing bowl and stir together really good with another wire whisk.

Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix on medium-high for about a minute or until completely combined.

Pour into 2 9×13 casserole pans.

Bake for about 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Once cakes cool to room temp, cover with saran wrap and put in the freezer.

Frosting (Will be using store-bought frosting on-air):

Ingredients

2 sticks of butter (room temp)

1/4 cup heavy cream

4 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp of vanilla

Instructions

Beat the butter and heavy cream together until fluffy.

Add the powdered sugar a cup at a time until combined.

Beat in the vanilla.

Continue to beat the frosting for another 5-10 minutes until light and fluffy.

Chocolate Ganache (Will be using store-bought frosting on-air):

Ingredients

4oz semi-sweet bakers chocolate

1/2 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

Chop the chocolate into fine pieces and place in glass or metal bowl.

In a sauce pan, scald the cream on the stove until just before boiling (but do not let it boil).

Once the cream is hot enough, pour into the bowl with the chocolate.

Stir until smooth.

Assembly

1. Take a heart cookie cutter and cut heart shapes out of the red velvet cake.

2. Either pipe or spread the buttercream on one of the heart shapes and layer another on top creating a sandwich.

3. Dip the top of the whoopie pie into the chocolate ganache or drizzle it over top the whoopie pie with a spoon.