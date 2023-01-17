Gerard Butler shares behind-the-scenes stories from the set of his new movie,”Plane”, including how he wound up with blood dripping from his face and burns on his hands. The actor plays a pilot who saves some of his passengers from a lightning strike by making an emergency landing on an island, where he encounters even greater danger. Butler also addresses a “very serious question” about why the city of Tampa was chosen as the target for a meteor strike in one his previous movies.
Hear why actor Gerard Butler is ‘apologizing’ to Tampa
by: Maggie Rodriguez
