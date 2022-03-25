Dimensions in Testimony℠ from USC Shoah Foundation

Dimensions in Testimony℠ from USC Shoah Foundation combines ultra-high-definition filming and natural language technology to allow a conversational and interactive experience between Holocaust Survivors and audiences. The FHM is among only a dozen museums in the world to house this unique exhibition. The FHM is thrilled to announce Mary Wygodski’s interactive biography is now live through the Dimensions in Testimony℠ experience! We welcome visitors to become a part of history and interact with Mary’s beta test. This is an excellent opportunity to help develop her testimony through interacting with the exhibit and asking questions. Mary is the first Holocaust survivor living in Florida to be interviewed for Dimensions in Testimony℠ .



Dimensions in Testimony℠ was developed in association with Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, with technology by USC Institute for Creative Technologies, and concept by Conscience Display. Funding for Dimensions in Testimony was provided in part by Pears Foundation, Louis. F. Smith, Melinda Goldrich and Andrea Cayton/Goldrich Family Foundation in honor of Jona Goldrich, Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, and Genesis Philanthropy Group (R.A.). Other partners include CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.