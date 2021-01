The global pandemic has drastically changed ‘business as usual’ across the board for multiple industries; how people buy cars is no exception. Recently, Cars.comTM revealed its top trends that will have the most lasting impact on car shoppers in 2021.

On January 7, Kelsey Mays of Cars.com will discuss three car buying trends for 2021, how the pandemic accelerated digital car buying and altered consumer expectations, and share insight into the future of car shopping.