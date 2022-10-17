Chocolate Dipped Strawberries with Ghost Eyes

Tatiana Boncompagni

Makes 12 

Ingredients:

  • 12 Large Strawberries
  • 2/3 Cup Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
  • 1/4 Cup Coconut Oil
  • White Chocolate Chips (Garnish)

Method:

  1. Wash strawberries and cut off the leaves, place on a plate and allow to dry.

Line a plate with parchment paper. 

  • In a microwave safe bowl, add the chocolate and coconut oil. Microwave for 2 minutes. Stir to combine.
  • Working quickly, dip each strawberry in the chocolate mixture and place on parchment paper. 
  • When the chocolate has cooled on the strawberries slightly, about a minute, place two white chocolate chips on each “ghost.” 
  • Place the plate of ghosts in the refrigerator and cool, allowing the chocolate to harden. Keep cool until ready to transfer to a serving platter and serve. 

Recipe may be doubled.