Chocolate Dipped Strawberries with Ghost Eyes
Tatiana Boncompagni
Makes 12
Ingredients:
- 12 Large Strawberries
- 2/3 Cup Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
- 1/4 Cup Coconut Oil
- White Chocolate Chips (Garnish)
Method:
- Wash strawberries and cut off the leaves, place on a plate and allow to dry.
Line a plate with parchment paper.
- In a microwave safe bowl, add the chocolate and coconut oil. Microwave for 2 minutes. Stir to combine.
- Working quickly, dip each strawberry in the chocolate mixture and place on parchment paper.
- When the chocolate has cooled on the strawberries slightly, about a minute, place two white chocolate chips on each “ghost.”
- Place the plate of ghosts in the refrigerator and cool, allowing the chocolate to harden. Keep cool until ready to transfer to a serving platter and serve.
Recipe may be doubled.