Healthy Digestion Tips for the Holidays

Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, breaks down the latest information to help consumers understand the changes being made and how it will affect their travel experience - from airport procedures to new safety protocols at major winter destinations like ski resorts.

And what type of travel will be trending for the holidays? Will families who want to vacation be traveling in ?pods?? Will RVs continue to rule the road even into the winter season? With the flexibility of remote work & learning, will more travelers opt for extended vacations and avoid busier weeks?