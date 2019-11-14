Healthy Crockpot Recipes

JJVirgin is here with some healthy crockpot dishes.

Crockpot Chicken & Cauliflower Rice Stew

This twist on a classic Chicken and Rice Soup has a creamy broth and uses cauliflower rice for even better taste and nutrition. You can easily add more veggies, including green beans, peas, or cubed butternut or acorn squash.

Makes: 4 servings

2 Tbsp olive oil (for slow cooker)

1-1/2 lbs organic free-range boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 large carrots, peeled and chopped into 1/4″ slices

2 stalks celery, chopped into 1/4″ slices

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 cup unsweetened full-fat coconut milk (from a BPA-free can; sometimes called “coconut cream” when it’s in a carton)

4 cups organic chicken stock or chicken bone broth

12 oz. organic frozen riced cauliflower

Juice of half a lemon

2 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley

Lightly rub bottom of slow cooker with olive oil.

Place chicken in bottom of slow cooker, then top with carrots, celery, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, thyme, and paprika.

Pour over coconut milk and chicken stock. Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours.

Stir in frozen cauliflower rice and allow to cook for another 30-45 minutes on high, until cauliflower rice is tender.

Using two forks, tear the chicken thighs into bite-sized chunks. Stir in lemon juice, then serve topped with fresh parsley.

Slow Cooker Garlic-Herb Beef Shanks

This dish is made to impress, even though it uses an inexpensive cut of meat. It’s perfect if you have company coming for dinner, but no time to cook during the day. Slow cooking results in intense flavor and tender meat that falls off the bone.

You brown the beef in a saute pan first before finishing in the slow cooker, making this the perfect recipe for your Instant Pot!

Makes: 4 servings

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 bone-in beef shanks (about 2-1/2 lbs)

1/4 cup arrowroot or potato starch

1 medium organic yellow onion, chopped

1 stalk organic celery, chopped

2 organic carrots, peeled and chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup beef stock or beef bone broth

1/2 cup red wine

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

2 dried bay leaves

1/2 cup freshly chopped parsley (to serve)

Pat the beef shanks dry using a paper towel. Put the arrowroot or potato starch in a resealable plastic bag; add the beef shanks, and seal. Toss well until beef shanks are completely coated.

Heat olive oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat, then add coated beef shanks. Cook 4-5 minutes on each side, until thoroughly browned. Add beef shanks to the slow cooker.

In a small bowl, whisk together the tomato paste with the red wine. Add that liquid, plus all the remaining ingredients except fresh parsley to the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low until meat is tender and falling off the bone, about 6 hours.

Taste cooked beef shanks and season as needed with additional salt and pepper, then sprinkle on chopped parsley. Serve over brown rice, pureed cauliflower, or mashed potatoes.

Vegetarian Crockpot Chili

Even if you’re usually a meat-eater, eating a few vegetarian meals every week is a great way to detox. This one is super flavorful and with fun toppings, you won’t even miss the beef!

This chili recipe is perfect for tailgating season, since it serves a crowd. You can also freeze the leftovers so you have a handy meal when things get hectic during back-to-school season.

Makes: 8 servings

For chili:

1/2 large organic red onion, diced

2 stalks organic celery, chopped

1 organic carrot, chopped

1 organic green bell pepper, chopped

1 organic red bell pepper, chopped

1 organic sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 organic jalapeno, seeded and finely diced (optional; can also leave the seeds for extra heat)

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp dried oregano

2-1/2 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1-1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 (4 oz) cans diced green chiles

1 (15 oz.) can organic fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 (8 oz) can organic tomato sauce

1 cup veggie stock

1 (15 oz) can organic kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can organic pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz) can organic black beans, drained and rinsed

To serve:

2 large avocados, peeled, pitted, and cut into chunks

1 cup full-fat sour cream (or plain unsweetened nut milk yogurt, if dairy-free)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (full-fat dairy or nut milk-based)

2 gluten-free tortillas, cut into strips and toasted

Lightly oil crockpot with olive oil.

Place all chili ingredients into crockpot and stir to combine, then cover.

Cook on high 4 hours or low 8 hours, or until vegetables are tender. Taste and season as needed with additional salt and pepper.

Serve with the toppings listed above in bowls so people can help themselves, along with your favorite hot sauce.