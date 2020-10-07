Healthcare Disparities Research

The Department of Health Outcomes and Behavior (HOB) at Moffitt Cancer Center is focused on understanding the effects of health-related practices on cancer outcomes across the cancer continuum – from cancer prevention through survivorship. HOB’s mission contributes to:

· Promotion of healthy lifestyle behaviors for cancer prevention and control.

· Improving quality of life among cancer survivors and their caregivers.

· Reducing cancer health disparities.

· Establishing clear links between specific actions and end results so that we continually improve cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and health equity.

The Department of Cancer Epidemiology (CE) at Moffitt Cancer Center Is focused on reducing cancer burden through identification and confirmation of biological factors across the cancer continuum that contribute to disease development, progression, and outcomes, and to exploit learned knowledge to inform advances in clinical and public health practice. CE’s mission contributes to:

· Discovering inherited susceptibility markers of cancer risk, determining their function, and leveraging this information for precision prevention.

· Identifying acquired biomarkers affecting the cancer continuum and use this knowledge to develop actionable cancer prevention strategies.

· Investigating features of tumors and premalignant conditions that influence early detection, progression, and outcomes and capitalize on these findings to inform novel clinical approaches.

The Department of Gastrointestinal (GI) Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center is focused on advancing knowledge and understanding about the development and progression of GI tumors. GI Oncology is committed to: · Discovering and translating novel prevention and early detection strategies and more effective personalized treatments that will improve care and outcomes for patients with or at risk for GI malignancies. · Overcoming inequities in GI cancer burden and reaching populations in need. To see if you are eligible to participate in one Moffitt’s studies or clinical trials visit Moffitt.org or call 1-888-MOFFITT (888-663-3488).