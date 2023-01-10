2023 Fitness Trends

1. Virtual Reality Workouts

-You might still be physically working out in your basement, but a VR workout lets actually climb in the mountains!

-In 2023, virtual reality (VR) workouts will become mainstream as these high-tech headsets and devices grow more widespread even Apple is rumored to be releasing a VR headset in 2023.

-Start your VR workout journey with Meta’s Oculus Quest 2, one of the more affordable VR headsets on the market at $400. It pairs seamlessly with Supernatural, an app that offers total-body workouts that take you to picturesque, hyper-realistic locations.

2. Mobility Training

One of the biggest 2023 fitness trends is further emphasis on prioritizing mobility training. Mobility training is working to improve your ability to safely move a muscle or muscle group through a range of motion within a joint.

Developing your mobility helps improve functional movement, prevent injuries, reduce pain, and more.

Being sedentary–like many of us were during the depths of the pandemic–can lead to more injuries and muscle dysfunction, and mobility training will be crucial for making sure your joints are fully functional and you’re able to move pain-free.

3. Posture Workouts

Our reliance on technology, and our work-from-home lifestyles means we all spend more time looking down, at phones, at laptops, and most of us aren’t paying attention to our posture. As more people experience posture issues like tech neck, or a dowager’s hump–a curvature of the spine caused by forward leaning–they’re seeking exercises to improve posture for a comfortable, pain-free daily life. Posture workouts train and strengthen the muscles that support your spine and lumbar spine, pelvis, and hips), which are key in keeping you upright.

4. Primal Movement

Primal movement refers to the movements humans have been doing naturally for hundreds — even thousands — of years, such as crawling, lunging, reaching and pushing.

Primal movement is a subcategory of functional training — training your body to perform the moves necessary for daily life. This trend is a more back-to-basics approach rather than a timely fad, by adding squats, deadlifts, bear crawls, and farmer carries to your workouts.

5. Standing Abs Workouts

Standing abs workouts are becoming more popular, and working your core while upright helps improve your posture, engage more muscle groups like your glutes, lower back and upper body, and prevent injuries related to poor balance.

Standing core workouts can also be more accessible for people with bigger chests

6. Exercise as a Mental Health Tool

More and more people are turning to movement as a way to protect and enhance their mental health. After all, exercise has been proven to reduce stress, help with depression and anxiety, improve sleep, and even improve brain function.

Next year you’ll continue to see people using exercise as a way to connect with others, enjoy much-needed alone time, work toward personal goals, and build confidence, all of which are crucial in maintaining mental health.

Finding a form of exercise that you actually look forward to doing is crucial. Instead of forcing yourself to power through a grueling HIIT session, find a way to move in in a way that will make both your body and brain feel good. If you like to dance, try a cardio dance class. Find a way to exercise in a way that you love.