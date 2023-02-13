If you’re more negative than positive in your interactions or are constantly “spilling the tea”, you may be sabotaging your friendships. Friendship coach and educator Danielle Bayard Jackson shares the behaviors that typically push away friends or potential friends and how to nip them in the bud by taking an honest look in the mirror.
Having trouble making or keeping friends? It might be time to ask yourself, ‘Is it me?’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now