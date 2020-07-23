Harissa and Honey Glazed Chicken Thighs + Blueberry Pico de Gallo by Chef Adrianne Calvo

Serves 2

Ingredients:

* 2 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

* ¼ cup Harissa

* ¼ cup light soy sauce

* ¼ cup organic honey

* Canola oil

* ½ cup blueberries, halved

* ¼ cup white onion, minced

* 1 teaspoon jalapeño, seeded and minced

* 1 tablespoon cilantro, minced

* 1 teaspoon lime juice

* Kosher salt

Preparations:

1. In a bowl, combine chicken, Harissa, soy, and honey. Add to resealable bag and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

2. Heat a large skillet to medium high with canola oil filled up to a ¼ off the bottom. Remove chicken from the marinade and place carefully, skin side down, onto hot skillet.

3. Cook for 10-12 minutes on each side. Cover after it’s turned over and lower heat to medium low.

4. Meanwhile to make the blueberry pico, mix blueberries, white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt to taste. Set aside.

5.. To plate, place chicken thigh on center of the plate, top with blueberry pico de gallo, and garnish with a cilantro sprig.