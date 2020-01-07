Hanger Management

How to Avoid Getting Hangry at Work

Studies show that being hangry (being hungry and angry) impacts our focus, decision making, even how we talk to our coworkers. To be at your best, it’s important to make sure you don’t get hangry! A study showed that judges tend to make harsher decisions before lunch than after lunch. Also, people make more mistakes at work when they are overly hungry.

1). Morning Snack: Skipping breakfast is one of the number one reasons people are vulnerable to getting hangry at work. They get up late, don’t have time for breakfast. By 10 they are starving and irritable. Don’t go searching for leftover muffins and donuts in the break room which spike your blood sugar, then drop it and make you even more cranky! Have a morning breakfast cookie. Everyone has time for a cookie. This is something you can make ahead of time filled with oatmeal/fiber, almond butter or peanut butter, some cranberries or other berries. Going to keep you full all morning.

2). When you snack, make it count. It’s tempting to reach for the candy jar and junk food. You really want something that is going to help you. Try some cinnamon tea, which helps to regulate your blood sugar. Instead of chips, try some spicy roasted chickpeas. Crackers and cheese. Think combination. Anything that has protein and fiber/carbohydrates.

3). Keep snacks nearby but not visible. Studies show that we are more likely to eat food that is when within 2 feet of us. You are not going to be tempted to go to the vending machine if you have food handy and within reach. But, you also don’t want to mindlessly eat them. So stick a snack in a drawer close by where you can reach them but not seem them.

4). Be curious, not critical about your desire to snack. Ask yourself why are you want a snack. 75% of eating has nothing to do with our physical hunger. We eat because we are bored, anxious, stressed at work. Emotional eating leads us to feeling cranky too. Have some self soothing items handy to de-stress (example, tennis ball).

5). It’s fine to have a snack. Just stop what you are doing. Give it your complete attention. Studies show that we tend to eat less and enjoy food more when you give it your complete attention. When you eat, just eat.

About Dr. Susan Albers

Dr. Susan Albers, Psy.D., is a New York Times best-selling author and a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic who specializes in eating issues, weight loss, body image concerns, and mindfulness. After obtaining a masters and doctorate degree from the University of Denver, Dr. Albers completed an APA internship at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana and a post-doctoral fellowship at Stanford University in California. Dr. Albers conducts mindful eating workshops across the country.

Dr. Susan is the author of six mindful eating books including EatQ; 50 Ways to Soothe Yourself Without Food; Eating Mindfully; Eat, Drink, and Be Mindful and Mindful Eating 101. Her work has been featured in O, the Oprah Magazine, Family Circle, Shape, Prevention Magazine, Self, Health, Fitness Magazine, Vanity Fair, Natural Health, the Wall Street Journal and she had appeared on TODAY, The Dr. Oz Show, E! and many more. Susan is a contributor to the Huffington Post and Psychology Today.

About Hanger Management

HANGER MANAGEMENT: Master Your Hunger and Improve Your Mood, Mind, and Relationships by mindful-eating pioneer and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Susan Albers will be available on December 24th and offers a complete program for conquering hanger once and for all. Featuring 45 tips to turn hanger in happiness, HANGER MANAGEMENT explains the underlying causes of hanger and shows you how to banish it from your life using tried-and-true techniques of mindful eating — like tuning in to your body’s natural hunger cues and teaching yourself to be present for every bite. Simply put, this book offers essential lessons on cultivating a better understanding of your appetite and creating a better overall relationship with food, so you can become a healthier — and happier— version of yourself.