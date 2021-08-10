Ham and cheese waffles: perfect for back to school

Baker Tanya Ott from the Great American Baking Show shows us a quick and easy recipe for ham and cheese waffles (see below), perfect for freezing and popping into the toaster on busy school-day mornings.

Crispy Ham and Cheese Waffles

By Tanya Ott from Globalbakes.com

Easy to make and freezes well for weekday breakfasts when the kids go back to school!

Yield: 6 large waffles

255 grams (2 cups plus 1 tablespoon) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

350 ml (1 ½ cups) whole milk

4 tablespoons (48 grams) shortening, melted and cooled

4 tablespoons (56 grams) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 large eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

¾ cup cooked ham, finely chopped

Spray waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat. A hotter waffle iron will make crispier waffles! In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients.

In a medium bowl, mix together the butter and shortening. Make sure that it is melted but cooled and then add the milk and eggs.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Make sure that you get the dry ingredients from the bottom of the bowl mixed in!

Stir in the chives, cheese and ham.

Pour about 1/2 cup of batter on the waffle iron and cook until done. This will be different for each waffle iron but should be about 5 minutes.

Remove from waffle iron and lay on a cooling rack in a single layer. Do not stack or the waffles will soften!