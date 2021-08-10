Ham and cheese waffles: perfect for back to school

Baker Tanya Ott from the Great American Baking Show shows us a quick and easy recipe for ham and cheese waffles (see below), perfect for freezing and popping into the toaster on busy school-day mornings.
Crispy Ham and Cheese Waffles
By Tanya Ott from Globalbakes.com
Easy to make and freezes well for weekday breakfasts when the kids go back to school!
Yield: 6 large waffles
255 grams (2 cups plus 1 tablespoon) all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
350 ml (1 ½ cups) whole milk
4 tablespoons (48 grams) shortening, melted and cooled
4 tablespoons (56 grams) unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
¾ cup cooked ham, finely chopped
- Spray waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat. A hotter waffle iron will make crispier waffles!
- In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the butter and shortening. Make sure that it is melted but cooled and then add the milk and eggs.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Make sure that you get the dry ingredients from the bottom of the bowl mixed in!
- Stir in the chives, cheese and ham.
- Pour about 1/2 cup of batter on the waffle iron and cook until done. This will be different for each waffle iron but should be about 5 minutes.
- Remove from waffle iron and lay on a cooling rack in a single layer. Do not stack or the waffles will soften!
- Keep warm in a 200℉ oven until ready to serve OR lay on a cooling rack and reheat in 300 ℉ oven for 5 minutes just prior to serving.