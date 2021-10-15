Halloween Kills: Michael Myers Transformation

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Cher sues heirs of Sonny Bono over song and record revenue
Top Stories
Sheriff believes deputies stopped serial killer in Seminole, suspect set to appear in court Friday
Video
Deputies investigating death involving ‘known suspect’ in Polk City
First cruise since start of pandemic sets sail from Port Tampa Bay on Saturday
Video
Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tracking a cold front that arrives this weekend
Video
Top Stories
AG Ashley Moody says she’s going after Olympus Pools and its owner for ‘unlawful behavior’
Video
Buccaneers set to face Eagles on short week
Video
Southeastern University’s former head athletic trainer accused of sexual misconduct
Video
Sparkman Wharf transforms into Haunted Wharf with eerie maze and spooky ship attraction
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
AG Ashley Moody says she’s going after Olympus Pools and its owner for ‘unlawful behavior’
Video
Top Stories
Retired Green Beret arrested on Capitol siege charge details FBI offer, Oath Keepers role & plan to fight charges
Video
Top Stories
Teton County coroner clarifies comments in Gabby Petito case after autopsy announcement
Video
Florida AG takes Olympus Pools owner to task over ‘taking upfront payments and leaving jobs incomplete’ in new lawsuit
Video
DEO addresses unemployment overpayments and refund requests; residents fear not paying could hurt credit score
Video
Brian Laundrie’s sister, family threatened, police records show
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Tom Brady throws 2 TD passes, Buccaneers beat Eagles 28-22
Top Stories
Buccaneers set to face Eagles on short week
Video
Top Stories
Rays pitcher David Hess says he’s starting chemo for cancerous chest tumor
Tom Brady to lead Buccaneers against Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Jon Gruden’s name no longer on display on Bucs Ring of Honor
Video
Former Buccaneers beat writer not surprised by Jon Gruden’s words
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
Coldplay announces 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ World Tour, including stop in Tampa
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend at Tampa Taco Fest
Video
6-year-old Sarasota girl gets wish granted with puppy following battle with brain cancer
Video
3 mistakes you make when carving a pumpkin, according to an expert
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Halloween Kills: Michael Myers Transformation
Daytime
Posted:
Oct 15, 2021 / 09:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2021 / 09:16 AM EDT
Halloween Kills is in theaters Now!
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Brian Laundrie search: Law enforcement activity picks up at Carlton Reserve after quiet week
Video
70-year-old former deputy arrested after refusing to leave daughter’s side at Florida hospital
Laundrie’s family attorney calls John Walsh ‘publicity-hungry’ after TV host shares theories on whereabouts
Video
Sheriff believes deputies stopped serial killer in Seminole, suspect set to appear in court Friday
Video
Retired Green Beret arrested on Capitol siege charge details FBI offer, Oath Keepers role & plan to fight charges
Video
Venice mom charged for sending kindergartener to school with loaded gun in backpack
Forensics expert feels Gabby Petito case may be challenging to solve
Video
Arrested: Man accused of breaking into Pasco home, undoing shorts before entering child’s room
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Trivia spots in Tampa Bay: Test your knowledge at these 8 locations
Video
ZooTampa hosting electronics recycling drive for day honoring endangered species
Shark encounter photos: Surfer at Sebastian Inlet has two close calls
Video
Dunedin residents creating chandeliers to light up night with dedicated Facebook group
Video
Disney World announces indoor meet and greets will return in November
More Don't Miss