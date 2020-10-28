Halloween At-Home

Krak-O-Lantern

Makes: 1 cocktail

In a rocks glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces Kraken Black Spiced Rum

½ ounce pumpkin syrup

1½ ounces water

Stir and garnish with a dash of cinnamon.

Festive serving idea: hollow out a small pie pumpkin to fit a plastic cup inside, pour in your cocktail and serve with a straw.

Krak-O-Lantern – Pitcher Recipe

In a pitcher, add:

1½ parts Kraken Black Spiced Rum

½ part pumpkin syrup

1½ parts water

Stir, pour over a rocks glass filled with ice, and garnish with a dash of cinnamon.

Festive serving idea: hollow out a pumpkin large enough to fit a punch bowl inside, pour in your cocktail, and serve using a ladle.

Orange Scream

In a tall glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces Kraken Black Spiced Rum

4 ounces orange juice

Drizzle of grenadine

Garnish with a black licorice stick

Orange Scream (alcohol-free)

In a tall glass with ice, add:

4 ounces orange juice

Drizzle of grenadine

Garnish with a black licorice stick

Crab Deviled Eggs

8 large eggs, hard-boiled, peeled

3 tablespoons non-fat plain yogurt (preferably Greek-style)

1 tablespoon shallot, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, finely chopped

½ teaspoon hot sauce

8 ounces crabmeat

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Paprika, for garnish

Cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Scoop out the yolks of 5 eggs (reserve the rest for another use) into a medium-size bowl. Mash with a fork, and then mix in the yogurt, shallot, lemon juice, tarragon and hot sauce. Add the crabmeat, then season to taste with salt and pepper.

Mound the crab mixture into the 16 egg-white halves, garnish with paprika and a small piece of chive to look like a pumpkin stem.

Serves 6-8

Note: The crab mixture can be made 6 hours ahead. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble and serve.

Caribbean Pork Tenderloin

¼ cup Kraken Black Spiced Rum

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 8-ounce can pineapple, crushed

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated, or ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 1-pound pork tenderloins

Hearty bread or baguette, sliced

Combine rum, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, pineapple, ginger, Worcestershire sauce and oil in a large bowl. Whisk until brown sugar has dissolved. Set aside ½ cup for basting.

Place marinade and pork tenderloins in a zip-top plastic bag and place in the refrigerator overnight.

Bring to room temperature. Grill over medium-high heat or bake at 350 degrees for approximately 15-25 minutes. Baste often while cooking. Pork should reach 165 degrees internally.

To serve: Using a pumpkin cookie cutter, stamp out the bread in the shape of a pumpkin and top with pork tenderloin medallions.

Serves 10-12

Reprinted with permission from That’s Entertaining! Cocktails and Appetizers by Tim Laird, Butler Books, 2013.

Candy Corn Crunch

15 ounces mini pretzels

12 ounces cereal (your favorite, I prefer Chex)

16 ounces roasted nuts (pecans, almonds, cashews or any combination)

10 ounces raisins

2 11-ounce bags white chocolate chips

1 22-ounce bag candy corn

In a very large bowl, combine the pretzels, cereal, nuts, raisins and chocolate chips. Microwave the mixture for 2-3 minutes until the chocolate has starts to melt. Add the candy corn and stir to fully combine. Spread the mixture on to parchment-lined cookie sheets and refrigerate to harden. Break into bite-size pieces and serve.

Note: This recipes makes a large amount but keeps well in the freezer. Serve at room temperature.