Growing Staghorn Ferns with “The Plant Lady”

Growing Staghorn Ferns

-Staghorn Ferns are epiphytic meaning they grow in the canopy of trees in the wild. They use their old “shield” leaves as a sponge to collect rain water and organic debris.

-Several species can be grown outside in mild winter climates including Platycerium bifurcatum and P. veitchii.

-Grow outside in morning sun and afternoon shade or filtered shade. Inside grow by a very sunny window.

-They can be grown mounted on bark, a redwood slab or a hanging basket

-Sphagnum moss is best as a growing media

-To divide use a serrated knife and follow along the edge of a shield leaf

-Use diluted fertilizer every time you water or once a month depending on fertilizer dilution.