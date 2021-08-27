Growing Staghorn Ferns with “The Plant Lady”

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Growing Staghorn Ferns

-Staghorn Ferns are epiphytic meaning they grow in the canopy of trees in the wild. They use their old “shield” leaves as a sponge to collect rain water and organic debris.

-Several species can be grown outside in mild winter climates including Platycerium bifurcatum and P. veitchii.

-Grow outside in morning sun and afternoon shade or filtered shade. Inside grow by a very sunny window.

-They can be grown mounted on bark, a redwood slab or a hanging basket

-Sphagnum moss is best as a growing media

-To divide use a serrated knife and follow along the edge of a shield leaf

-Use diluted fertilizer every time you water or once a month depending on fertilizer dilution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss