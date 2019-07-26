Live Now
Grouper Week is Coming to St. Pete/Clearwater July 26 through August 4! Chef Johnny Calos of Frenchy’s Saltwater Cafe talks about Grouper Week and shows DAYTIME’s Cyndi Edwards and guest co-host Nikki Walton how to make Frenchy’s famous Cajun Grouper sandwich. Frenchy’s is known for their community involvement. They are a proud partner of Clearwater For Youth, a non-profit dedicated to helping youth find success in life through sports. For information about Clearwater For Youth: www.clearwaterforyouth.org.

Frenchy’s famous Cajun Grouper sandwich

