Grilling up chimichurri steak with Orlando F.D. District Chief and Food Network star Manny Washington

Ingredients:
Steak:
- 2 pounds skirt steak, trimmed of excess fat
- 2 limes, plus 1 extra lime for serving
- 1 orange
- 1 Lemon
- 2/3 cup olive oil, divided
- 4 medium cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp. worchestire sauce
Chimicurri Sauce:
- 1 cup dried parsley
- ½ cup fresh cilantro chopped
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ of lime juice
Directions:
- Bring the entire ingredients together place on skirt steak in a bowl. Marinate no longer than 24 hours
- When ready to grill, pat dry of marinade to prevent steaming. Grill on High heat 3-4 minutes on each side till Med Rare- Medium
- Grill until golden brown and perfectly charred then allow to rest before slicing on a cutting board.
- Chimicurri Sauce combine ingredients and top skirt steak after slicing