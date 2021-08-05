Grilling up chimichurri steak with Orlando F.D. District Chief and Food Network star Manny Washington

Ingredients:

Steak:

  • 2 pounds skirt steak, trimmed of excess fat
  • 2 limes, plus 1 extra lime for serving
  • 1 orange
  • 1 Lemon
  • 2/3 cup olive oil, divided
  • 4 medium cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp. worchestire sauce

Chimicurri Sauce:

  • 1 cup dried parsley
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro chopped
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • ½ of lime juice

Directions:

  • Bring the entire ingredients together place on skirt steak in a bowl. Marinate no longer than 24 hours
  • When ready to grill, pat dry of marinade to prevent steaming.  Grill on High heat 3-4 minutes on each side till Med Rare- Medium
  • Grill until golden brown and perfectly charred then allow to rest before slicing on a cutting board.
  • Chimicurri Sauce combine ingredients and top skirt steak after slicing

