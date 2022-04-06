NGREDIENTS:

6 Jumbo Shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika

Canola oil, for brushing

1 tablespoon kiwi, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon green apple, peeled and minced

½ teaspoon jalapeño, seeded, deveined, and minced

1 teaspoon red onion, minced

1 teaspoon cilantro, minced

1 teaspoon mint, minced

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/8 teaspoon lime zest

½ teaspoon honey

Kosher salt & pepper, to taste

Sliced radish, garnish

Sliced jalapeño, garnish

Sliced kiwi, garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat grill to medium high. Rub the grill with canola oil to prevent sticking. On a clean work surface, season shrimp with garlic salt, pepper, and paprika.

Place seasoned shrimp on preheated and oiled grill. Grill 2-3 minutes on each side or until they become coral color and opaque.

In a medium bowl, combine kiwi, green apple, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and mint to make the relish. Add lime juice, lime zest, honey, and salt and pepper to taste.

Set aside and allow flavors to come together.

To plate, line a plate with sliced kiwi. Add grilled shrimp and top with relish. To garnish, top with sliced radish and jalapeño.